Those quitting PML-N are taking the right decision: Fawad Ch

LAHROE : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said that they have predicted that ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would face defeat in the upcoming general elections.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday, he said that the people of Punjab were not satisfied with the performance of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The PTI spokesperson said that the PML-N will not be different from the Muttahida Qaumi Movemnet (MQM).

“People who were quitting the PML-N were taking the right decision,” he added.

