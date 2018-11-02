Those inciting people against state institutions, not serving Islam: Shafqat

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said the government believes in supremacy of law and it would accomplish its prime responsibility to maintain law and order situation in the country.

Speaking at the National Assembly’s floor, he said if any body would take law in his hand, the state will react accordingly. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had strongly declared his bold stance in his address to nation.

He said those elements inciting people against the institutions were not serving the cause of Islam. The prime minister had warned such groups that had mounted protests to challenge the authority of the government, he added.

In response to the speech made by Pakistan Peoples Party leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, the minister said he condemned Imran Khan’s speech but did not condemn those people who had been challenging the writ of the state.

He said prime minister addressed 220 million people of this country and adopted a bold stance. Such viewpoint should be encouraged and everyone should stand united against those disrupting peace in the country, he maintained.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Lahore that the DIG Operations Lahore Waqas Nazir on Thursday directed high alert security in the provincial capital to maintain law and order situation. All the divisional SPs were directed to visit sensitive places and installations of their respective areas in order to review the security arrangements, he said.

DIG directed the officials of Dolphin and Police Response Unit to ensure patrolling on important roads of the city. He said that strict action would be taken against those who take law in their hands. ‘No one will be allowed to disturb the law and order situation’, he added. He also directed the officials of Anti Riot Unit to remain high alert on important roads of the city.

