Those facilitating Rao Anwar will have to answer before apex court: CJP

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court said on Monday that absconding police officer Rao Anwar “still” has a chance to surrender himself and become part of the investigation into the alleged extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, who was heading a three-member bench hearing the suo motu case of Mehsud’s murder at the Islamabad registry, said the court will make efforts to find out who has been facilitating Anwar remain in hiding.

“The facilitators of Rao Anwar will have to answer before the Supreme Court,” the CJP said, adding that Anwar will be safe if he appears before the court but he will not get protection anywhere else.

State Bank of Pakistan Governor Tariq Bajwa informed the bench that Anwar, the former SSP Malir, possessed two banks accounts, both of which have been frozen.

Anwar’s receives his salary in the same accounts but will be unable to withdraw it, Bajwa informed the bench.

Meanwhile, Sindh Inspector General (IG) A.D. Khowaja will brief the apex court about Anwar’s arrest in an in-camera briefing at 1:30pm today. At the last hearing of the case on Friday, the court had given the Sindh police chief two more days to arrest Anwar.

The court has directed the director general of Airport Security Force (ASF) to appear in person before the court along with relevant record at the same time.

The bench has also asked the Civil Aviation Authority to explain on whose instruction Anwar was issued a boarding pass of Emirates Airline when he made a failed attempt to fly out of the country in January.

Orignally published by INP