Those demanding accountability, judicial martial law should wait for polls: Asif

Sialkot

Foreign Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that those shouting for ‘accountability’ and ‘judicial martial law’ should wait for the next general election which will decide whom enjoy the masses’ support.

Addressing the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) workers convention here on Sunday, Khawaja Asif said that Sharifs enjoy the support of majority of the countrymen, therefore, deserve the right to rule the country.

He said PML-N-led government will continue its journey towards social, economic and human development and will not spare efforts in this connection. The Minister said that those shouting from ‘judicial martial law’ and ‘accountability’ before holding general elections have no programme for development of the country and resolving the issues faced by the countrymen.

He said that though PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was expelled from his office but one can’t remove the love the masses have in their hearts for him. Khawja Asif said those think that they will stain the character of PML-N leadership by dragging them in NAB and through their negative propaganda, live in fool’s paradise.

Rather the propaganda of opponents will further increase the credibility of Nawaz Sharif as he become more popular when expelled of power by former dictator, he added. The minister said that the government has completed various development projects of power sector and human development.

About 1800 kilometer motorway has been either completed or is underway across the country, he further stated. Kh. Asif expressed his hope that the masses would vote in favour of PML-N for its outstanding performance in each and every sector and efforts to lessen the problems faced by the countrymen.—INP