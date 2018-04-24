Those cleared of charges to be reinstated: Khattak

17 PTI MPAs accused of horse-trading seek CJP help

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

While out-rightly rejecting the charges of horse trading in the Senate elections, around one and a half dozen Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf law makers who are facing charges of selling vote by the top party leadership, have asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to come to their rescue and constitute a judicial commission to probe the allegations against them.

The PTI Supremo Imran khan, it may be recalled, had a week back declared names of some 20 party law makers including a number of female parliamentarians found involved in the horse-trading in the senate elections and also hinted at taking stern action against them including expulsion from the party saying “PTI has no place for such elements in its ranks. However, the Cricket turned Politician whose party is ruling in KP also announced to form a facts finding committee in order to redress their grievances.

Seventeen MPAs including Qurban Ali Khan, Wajihuzaman, Yasin Khalil, Naseem Hayat and female MPAs while addressing a joint press conference in Noshehra on Monday rejected the charges and requested the chief justice of Pakistan to form judicial commission to investigate the charges, saying that the commission should also investigate those who have leveled charges against them.

While a number of disgruntled MPAs who said that they would respond to the show-cause notices, some of the law makers are also reported to have sought Imran Khan’s apology for what they said tarnishing their image. They said they would approach the court against the party chief if he fails to apologies for leveling false charges against them. Some of them are of the opinion there was no need for responding to show cause notice after shaming them in front of the media.

Saddened by the Party Chief move to shaming them in media, it may be mentioned, on Sunday two party MPAs resigned from the assembly membership and also declared to move court against top party leadership. In the meanwhile the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Monday said that an inquiry was underway against the accused law makers of the PTI and Party will reinstate all those members who will be cleared of the allegations.