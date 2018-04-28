Those chanted slogan of new KP have ruined province: Shehbaz

MARDAN : Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that those who chanted the slogan of new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have ruined the province.

Addressing a public meeting in here, he thanked the people for according him a warm welcome and said that he had come to Mardan for the first after becoming head of the ruling PML-N.

Shehbaz said that instead of serving the people in KP, Niazi was busy in staging sit-ins against the government.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan is habitual liar. “Imran used to call this “Jangla Bus” instead of Metro,” he said and added Peshwar Metro Bus project cost around Rs75 billion.

“If given chance they (PML-N) would complete the Peshawar Metr Bus within five months,” he added.

The PML-N president said that not a single teaching hospital was built by the PTI-led KP government.

Shehbaz accused Imran Khan of distributing land in Malam Jabba to his friends, adding that the PTI and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) would be defeated in the upcoming general elections.

“I felt extremely sorry over Peshawar’s destruction,” he said, adding that the opponents did nothing except for staging sit-ins.

He noted that the forensic test in Asma murder case was conducted at a Lahore lab.

“Thousands of megawatts of electricity could be produced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but Imran gave minus-6MW during the five years,” the PML-N president said.

“Imran says who make record by planting a billion trees, but he spoke record lies day and night.”

Shehbaz further said that Pakhtuns were a principled, courageous and brave nation.

He added that if they voted the PML-N into power, then his party would turn KP into Punjab and Peshawar into Lahore.

Orignally published by INP