Elaine Thompson-Herah continued her domination of the sprinting tracts adding the 200m gold of the Commonwealth games to her already sparkling resume.

Meanwhile, in the men’s event, Pakistan’s Shajar Abbas failed to replicate his history-making performances to finish in last place.

Thompson-Herah, who had already stormed to the 100m gold at the games, effortlessly glided to the finish line in 22.02 seconds which is a games record ahead of Nigeria’s Favour Ofili and Namibia’s Christine Mboma.

The 30-year-old already has twice completed the 100/200m sprint double at the Olympics so her sweep of the events comes as no surprise.

What is impressive is that Elaine Thompson-Herah was only at the Commonwealth Games after her teammate Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryse dropped out.

In the men’s event of the same distance, Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago won the gold while Zharnel Hughes of England and Joseph Paul Amoah of Ghana finished second and third respectively.

Shajar Abbas of Pakistan finished 8th with a time of 21.16 seconds. Despite the disappointment of the final race, Abbas has done remarkably well by becoming the first sprinter ever from Pakistan to qualify for the final of the event at the Commonwealth games.

Pakistan’s medal tally also rose with Muhammad Sharif Tahir adding Silver in the 74kg wrestling event and Ali Asad winning the Bronze in the 57kg category of the same event.