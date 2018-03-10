THK Solutions partners with 1LINK, FBL

Staff Reporter

Karachi

ConnectPay a subsidiary of THK Solutions (Private) Limited (THKS), recently signed a tri-party agreement with 1LINK (Guarantee) Limited (1LINK) and Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) to digitize their payment collection methods. The collaboration allows ease of B2B & B2C payment collection through different service channels of banks.

THK Solutions is operating in payment landscape for few years and this handshake with 1LINK &FBL will give THKS a new market to enter; THKS will play its role as an aggregator where FBL will cover the settlement function.

This collaboration will empower THKS, 1LINK and FBL to jointly provide an efficient, cost effective and strong payment infrastructure. In addition, it will drive the growth of payments by promoting new, secure, and more convenient ways to pay, and thereby advancing e-payments in established and emerging markets of Pakistan.

Anwer Matin, CEO THKS claimed, “This strategic alignment, will make online payment transaction infrastructure accessible to all business entities and provide convenient, quick payment acceptance capabilities to any business that needs to process payments from their end customers.”

Mr. Syed Zaheer Abbas, Head Consumer Finance & Card Operations, Faysal Bank commented, “We are delighted to offer this convenience to all customers of ConnectPay. It is coherent with FBL’s business strategy to improvise and enhance customer experience through our cutting-edge banking solutions to valued customers. This collaboration will benefit ConnectPay customers besides further enhancing operational ease.”

Speaking to the occasion Mr. Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO 1LINK stated, “We need to stay competitive and offer the best solutions to our customers. We are a forward-lookingorganization and through our collaboration with THKS and FBL, we are confident that our customers will be appreciative of the expediency that will be enabled in the payments industry.”