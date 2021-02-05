‘This war has to end,’ says Biden as US ends support for Saudi Arabia in Yemen

US President Joe Biden has announced to end support for a Saudi Arabia-led coalition’s military campaign in Yemen, demanding that the six-year long conflict must come to an end as it caused humanitarian and strategic catastrophe.

Bide announced a major change in the US Foreign policy during his speech on Thursday. He said, “…we are ending all American support for offensive operations in the war in Yemen, including relevant arms sales”.

At the same time, he also vowed to continue to support and help Saudi Arabia defend its sovereignty and its territorial integrity and its people.

“I’ve asked my Middle East team to ensure our support for the United Nations-led initiative to impose a ceasefire, open humanitarian channels, and restore long-dormant peace talks”.

He also named Tim Lenderking, a career foreign policy officer, as special envoy to the Yemen conflict.

“Tim is a life — has lifelong experience in the region, and he’ll work with the U.N. envoy and all parties of the conflict to push for a diplomatic resolution.

“And Tim’s diplomacy will be bolstered by USI- — USAID, working to ensure that humanitarian aid is reaching the Yemeni people who are suffering un- — an undurable [sic] — unendurable devastation. This war has to end,” read the statement.

“At the same time, Saudi Arabia faces missile attacks, UAV strikes, and other threats from Iranian-supplied forces in multiple countries. We’re going to continue to support and help Saudi Arabia defend its sovereignty and its territorial integrity and its people,” said Biden.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has welcomed the US commitment to cooperating with the kingdom in defending its sovereignty and to confronting threats targeting it.

The Kingdom reiterates its firm stance in supporting efforts to achieve a comprehensive political solution to the crisis in Yemen, said Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“We look forward to working with Tim Lenderking to achieve our joint goal of a comprehensive political resolution in Yemen as part of our shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous region,” said Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The Saudi-led military coalition became a party in Yemen in 2015 when it started backing government forces fighting the Houthi rebels.