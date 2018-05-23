This time for Russia

This time FIFA fever has hit Russia with great intensity. Yes, this time Russia has to roll out the red carpet to the world’s best teams of football and their supporters. The world is going to go soccer crazy again with the holding of the 21st FIFA World Cup in Russia. Football is the most watched, most played game of the world in short the biggest and the most thrilling game on the planet. It is widely popular and played in Europe, South America, Africa and Asia having the craziest and the most numbers of fans throughout the world.

We all have witnessed in the past, the passion, energy, emotions going through the football pitch between World Cup matches. The emotions, the energy, sentiments from which fans and all the people across the globe are going is just magical. Fans look at their icons like Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, Suarez, Ramos and many others to accomplish wonders for their country. So, who are you supporting this time? Is it Brazil or Spain or Portugal or Germany or Argentina or any other country? FIFA fever is going out of control; we hope Russia World Cup to be the best till now.

ANUM AFZAL

Karachi

Related