LAHORE – Weddings in Pakistan are normally held amid loud music and dance performances by relatives and friends.

But this groom has attempted to change the course as he graced the event in a praiseworthy way, giving it a real touch of Muslim wedding.

The groom sitting on stage along with his bride recited verses of Holy Quran in a beautiful way. His voice was so attractive that pin drop silence can be felt in the wedding hall.

Here is the video which is circulating on social media;