This Jawan Nawab shines out with his Performance and looks in JPNA 2

By: Atifa Siddique

First of all I would like to congratulate the entire team of JPNA for yet again providing us with a fun filled entertainer guaranteed to put us into fits of laughter. Kudos to Nadeem Baig the Director for utilizing the talent of the stars to the best of their and also collaborating with stars across the border. It is a very positive gesture of good will.

Everyone in the movie looked flawless thanks to the uber talented makeup artist Nabila who excels in creating the perfect look for each face Humayun Saeed once again proved that not only does he look like a superstar he acts like one too. Fahad Mustafa looks dapper in those fabulous outfits and has shown his versatility through his acting talent.

Ahmed Ali Butt Wasay Chaudhray and Sohail Ahmed’s gimmicks and desi punches leave us laughing out loud. The veteran comic actors have done justice to their roles through their well timed dialogues and wit.

Last but not the least model turned superstar Omer Shahzad is a very valuable asset to the film industry whose good looks and superfit body is paralleled by his acting talent. He looks like a true nawab with subtle mannerisms and a mature sophistication in his roles which belies the fact that he is a new comer. He has maintained his stance strongly and made his presence felt in front of the other seasoned and experienced artists.

“Jaise charte Suraj ki roshni har jaga phailti hai isi tarah asli talent ko jitna bhi dabao ubhar kar aa hi jata hai”

In the end I would like to thank ARY films for playing such a pivotal role in the revival of Pakistani cinema and providing us with quality entertainment.

