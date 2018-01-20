Thirsty Gwadar

The shortage of water in Gwadar district of Baluchistan speaks volumes about the negligence of the authorities at the helm and leading factors contributing to the same sense of deprivation among the people of the district. GYM Provincial President Sharif Baloch expressed concerns over the non functioning of Karat Desalination Water Plant which was built at an estimated cost of Rs 980 million with generating capacity of 2 million gallon water a day.

It is easy to evacuate the mantra of success regarding the CPEC with its citizens going from pillar to post for redressal of the issue of drinking water in the district.

DURNAZ BAHOOT

Kech

