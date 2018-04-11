Thirsty Balochistan!

Sir, every year, the whole world including Pakistan celebrates the International Water Day. Commitments are renewed to water conservation, the key factor to sustainability and survival of life on the earth. The developed states have proved their words by achieving the goals set for proper water management. However, no tangible progress has so far been made to even draft a proper water management or conservation plan in this land of the pure. So much so the severe droughts, devastating floods, shrinking water reservoirs capacity and land erosion have fallen on deaf ears of the decision makers.

Although the whole Pakistan is bearing the brunt of the water shortage, yet Balochistan has emerged the worst region which is constantly hit by water crisis. According to latest statistics, less than 15 percent population in the province has access to bacteria-free water supply while maximum average rain recorded is 200mm annually which means a bigger segment of the local people have no facility of running water. The province has as many as 13 major river basins, but unfortunately no serious effort has been made by the official quarters for the past half a century to tame floods, build sufficient water storage facilities or construct dams, small or medium. Even check dams and delay action dams are not built to meet the basic requirements.

However, the people did use their indigenous wisdom building earthen dams to store floods or rain water in all parts of Balochistan. This awful tale does not end here. Human life, biodiversity as well as forestation are vulnerable to the water crisis in Balochistan. The constant water shortage is forcing the local people to migrate to other regions like Sindh and Punjab for a sustainable life. Some serious effort is needed on the part of those who are in authority to solve the problems.

SAJID MALIK

Karachi

