Third round of Ukraine-Russia talks fails

Antalya: Third round of the Ukraine-Russia talks ended in a stalemate as the foreign ministers of Russia Sergey Lavrov and Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba could not create a consensus on a mutually-accepted agenda.

The two foreign ministers met in the city of Antalya, Turkey to discuss a possible ceasefire agreement and to allow the opening of humanitarian corridors in the besieged cities of Ukraine. However, the meeting failed to draw any results just like the two preceding talks held in Belarus.

More details are awaited…