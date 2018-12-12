Third gender

The Gender Guardian, a school by an NGO, named Exploring Future Foundation, is a school built for the first time which would also admit students from the transgender community in Pakistan. It is in fact the first school to be opened {in Lahore} for the transgender community in Pakistan who have been deprived of their rights since the birth of Pakistan i.e. no education, no hygiene healthcare and no basic citizen rights and were treated as though they belong to some other part of the world. The school provides a full 12 years of academic to the transgenders in Pakistan with technical education such as mobile phone repairing, computer, fashion designing and many more. It has more than 40 students registered now with 15 faculty members: of them three were from the transgender community.

It is undoubtedly a great step taken to promote the rights of a community which has been suffering for long. They even don’t have rights mentioned in our constitution. The government needs to provide basic rights to the deprived community by establishing schools for them and should provide jobs because if they are on jobs, they can also avoid working in pimps as well which has bad impact on their health.

ZN BALOCH

Kech

