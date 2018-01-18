Third cadre course opens at emergency service academy

Staff Reporter

The third course of Community Action for Disaster Response (CADRE) started on Wednesday for 20 officers at Emergency Services Academy (ESA) Rescue 1122.

Registrar Emergency Service Academy (Rescue 1122) Dr Farhan Khalid inaugurated the four-day course for establishing Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) in all union councils of Punjab held at the Managers Training Centre (MTC), Rescue 1122 Headquarters.

The CADRE course has been organised for capacity building of 20 DEOs so that they could be able to play key role in building of safer communities across the Punjab by involving Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs).

Addressing the opening session, Dr Farhan Khalid said in accordance with the vision of the Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr Rizwan Naseer that the basic theme to conduct such courses was to enhance capacity of officers to maintain service standards in all districts of the Punjab. The course will be concluded on January 20.