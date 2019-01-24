Third but due budget of year

THOUGH Finance Minister Asad Umar, who was at his best while presenting supplementary budgetary proposals in the National Assembly on Wednesday, claimed that it was not mini-budget but a package of reforms but for all practical purposes he unveiled the third budget of the current financial year as it contained almost all ingredients of a budget including taxation proposals, relief for different segments of the society and incentives for stimulating growth. Contrary to apprehensions that the mini-budget would add to the difficulties and problems of the masses, on the whole, it envisages measures that would alleviate their sufferings but, of course, there would be some additional burden as well because the authorities expect to generate 12 billion rupees from taxation measures.

It was for the first time since the PTI Government assumed power that a comprehensive approach has been adopted to provide relief to people and make genuine efforts aimed at ease of doing business. Some of the policies and measures that have been agitating the minds of people of Pakistan and especially the business community have either been reversed or made somewhat acceptable. A case in point is the decision to exempt filers from deduction of withholding tax on withdrawal of cash or carrying out transactions through banks. It was anti-saving tax but still the non-filers will have to pay the tax and therefore, there would be less incentive for non-filers to keep their savings in banks. Similarly, the decision to allow non-filers to buy locally manufactured vehicles up to 1300 cc would benefit both people and manufacturers but logic demands there should be no such restriction at all for purchase of vehicles or property. This is because not the entire population of the country is expected to be filers and if one has the resources to buy something for his children especially daughters, wife or parents then he would not be able to do so if they are not filers and are unlikely to become one during their lifetime as they do not earn anything. Real estate sector had also been demanding abolition of this restriction but the Government apparently did not listen to their grievance either.

The Finance Minister had a point when he declared that the new proposals were a package of investment and export promotion measures for industrial revival which addresses all the key challenges facing the economy and would lay the foundation for macro-economic stability and growth in the years to come. This is because some of the issues facing stock exchange, agriculture sector, industry and export sector have been adequately addressed and hopefully this would have salutary effect on economic activities. For this purpose, a number of tax and duty concessions have been announced for these sectors. But these would work only if other related issues are also addressed satisfactorily including higher interest rate, rising prices of electricity and gas, resumption of work on on-going development schemes and increase in developmental allocations.

The plan for introduction of revolving fund for provision of ‘Qarz-e-Hasna’ for low-cost housing under PM’s Naya Pakistan Housing project is also a step in the right direction but there is dire need to restore confidence of the private sector that has badly been shaken due to a number of judicial interventions and actions of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The Government alone is not expected to meet the growing demand for housing and those in the private sector that are complementing efforts of the state in this regard should be encouraged and not discouraged. The Finance Minister has done well by announcing reduction in tax on marriage halls from 20 to just 05 thousand rupees but the condition that it would be applicable for halls of 500 square feet is ridiculous as even a two marla house is bigger than such a hall. As for revenue generation measures, the Government definitely needs money to meet its expenditure but the objective can be realized by making those who earn handsomely to pay their due share of taxes. There are businessmen including those having turn over of millions of rupees daily and also doctors, engineers, lawyers, laboratories and hospitals who earn thousands of rupees daily but pay just peanuts as tax. It is all the more regrettable that the Government is unable to retrieve withholding and other taxes from entities that collect these from consumers and customers but do not deposit the amount in treasury. These and other issues may be addressed while presenting the budget for fiscal year 2019-20.

