Third batch of USPCAS-W departs USA summer entreprenuereship exchange visit

The first group of third batch comprising of six MS students including three female , one faculty member and two technical staff of U.S.-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Water (USPCAS-W) Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro departed for Summer Entrepreneurship exchange visit at University of Utah and Colorado State University, USA.

The USPCAS-W spokesman informed here on Monday that during their exchange visit of two and half months, the exchange visitors would attend specific courses and work on their research projects in co-supervision of their respective professors.

The group members included the Assistant Professor, Mehran Khan, Water and Environment Laboratory Technician Dr. Muhammad Rizwan as well as scholars Sorath Ansari, Aizaz Ali Qureshi,

Sabira Muneer, Arslan Mehmood, Muhammad Shoib Jamro and Marvi Sharma will spend their exchange stay at University of Utah whereas Muneer Ahmed Memon, Soil Scientist will learn exchange experiences at Colorado State University, USA.—APP