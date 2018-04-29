Thinkers, researches need to promote harmony: President

President Mamnoon Hussain has said that the thinkers and researchers need to promote harmony and unity in the society through their academic pursuits and by finding out solutions to the complex worldly issues.

He expressed these views while addressing a special ceremony after laying the foundation stone of “Seerat Chair” at the University of Karachi on Saturday.

President Mamnoon Hussain noted that in the present times, human beings had excelled in different fields of life, including science, technology, finance and sociology but the mundane excellence had put them in confrontation with the principles of nature. The misconception in research and knowledge could give rise to problems faced by humanity.

Such challenges, he said, cropped up various complexities. The scenes of war and carnage in different parts of the globe continued which indicated results of unbridled thoughts, he added. President Mamnoon said certain quarters in the society had also adopted such approach which caused disunity but those behaviours were not allowed in the light of the teachings of Holy Quran or Sunnah. —INP

