Think before vote casting!

Another incident of an eight-year old angel’s gang rape has been reported in Chichawatni. As usual, people went out for protest carrying the funeral of the victim girl in streets. Chief Minister took the notice and directed the police to take action as soon as possible. Police filed an FIR against an unknown culprit and this case has been added to the piles of cases already on pending making no difference to the criminals’ life. These are the common reports we hear again and again seeing no difference in the situation.

Law has become a toy for the criminals to play because they know that they will not get punished for their crimes. Unfortunately, we are living in a place where justice is bought with money and is affected by the influence of powerful elites. People are left to the mercy of Allah and only expect Him to provide them justice but we know that Allah keeps a rule of not changing the condition of a nation which does not want to change its own. Elections are nearer and the political parties are in competition to gain the people’s trust by giving them greed of never fulfilling promises. It is a time that we stand against these politicians who are only in greed of winning to make money and cannot think other than themselves. We need to understand that our single vote can make a difference.

SHEHLA INAM

Wah Cantt

