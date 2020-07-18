Thieves grab 16 pairs of rare pigeons

A local council chairman has filed a complaint with police about theft of rare birds from his house inLyari area, it was learnt on Saturday. Sardar Ghafoor, chairman of union council and a passionate bird lover, visited Kalakot Police Station and complained about theft of 19 pairs of rare pigeons, valuing hundreds of thousands of rupees, from his house. Ghafoor complained to the police that some unknown thieves entered in his house and stolen rare pigeons. In a queer twist to the incident, the thieves left other valuables in the house untouched.The stolen birds had a value of around five lac rupees, he told the police. Kalakot police has registered a case against unknown bird thieves. It is pertinent to mention here that keeping birds at homes is a favorite hobby of thousands of citizens in Karachi, especially those living in the olden localities of the metropolis.