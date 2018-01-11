Thiefs gang smashed

City Reporter

Investigation Police PS Ravi Road smashed a thief gang and arrested its two members besides recovering items and illegal weapons from their possession. SP City Investigation Syed Iqrar Hussain Shah constituted a special police team which conducted a raid at Ravi Road area and arrested Shakeel alias Kana, ringleader of the gang and his accomplice Abbas. The team also recovered Rs 100,000, three motorcycles and two pistols.

During interrogation, the gangsters confessed 13 incidents committed in various places of the city. Moreover, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujrat on Wednesday conducted a raid at Sohawa Bolani Mandi Bahauddin and arrested a human smuggler.

According to FIA spokesman, the team also recovered two Pakistani passports from the possession of Javed Akhar. A case has been registered against the accused. Further investigation was underway.