Veteran defender Thiago Silva has signed a contract extension with Chelsea which will keep him at the London-based club for another year.

The club announced the news of his new contract on its website and all social media pages.

Chelsea was reportedly keen on extending his stay after his assured performances in a regularly turbulent Blue’s defence in recent times. With expensive signings like Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella still struggling, Silva has been the keystone in their defensive line.

Amid much change on and off the pitch, the former AC Milan man has started 18 of Chelsea’s 21 Premier League matches this season despite being 38 years old.

“I am honestly so happy to continue my career with the Blues,” the Brazil international said.

“When I signed my first contract here, it was to just do one year. Now it is already the fourth! I could not have imagined that, but really it is a very special moment for me to sign and stay at Chelsea.”

Keeping Thiago Silva at Chelsea with an extension also gives the club a chance to help their newly signed players ease into the team with a veteran presence to guide them.

Silva initially signed for the club on a free transfer for a year after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in 2020. He subsequently signed 12-month extensions in 2021 and 2022.

“We’re delighted that Thiago has decided to continue with Chelsea,” chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Behdad Eghbali said.

“He’s a world-class talent, as he’s proven over many years for club and country, and his experience, quality and leadership skills are vital to our vision going forward.