They don’t do a damn thing for us: Trump to Pakistan

Observer Report

Washington

US President Donald Trump on Sunday lambasted Islamabad by saying that the country ‘doesn’t do a damn thing for us’ as well as claiming that Pakistan helped shelter the then al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.

Trump also defended his administration’s decision to pull hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Islamabad in an interview to Fox News.

“You know, living – think of this – living in Pakistan, beautifully in Pakistan in what I guess they considered a nice mansion, I don’t know, I’ve seen nicer,” Trump said, referring to bin Laden and his former compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

The compound was destroyed shortly after the United States Naval Special Warfare Development Group forces, in a helicopter raid, killed bin Laden in 2011.

“But living in Pakistan right next to the military academy, everybody in Pakistan knew he was there,” he added. “And we give Pakistan $1.3 billion a year . … [bin Laden] lived in Pakistan, we’re supporting Pakistan, we’re giving them $1.3 billion a year –which we don’t give them anymore, by the way, I ended it because they don’t do anything for us, they don’t do a damn thing for us.”

The United States has already canceled $300 million in aid to Pakistan for its lack of decisive action against militant groups.

The cancellation of aid is part of President Trump’s New Year tweet in which he launched a scathing criticism against Pakistan for betraying the US.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!,” Trump tweeted on January 1.

