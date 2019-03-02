They did not die in vain..!

EVEN as we react in horror at our brave men dead, even as leaders swear vengeance, and sadly even as some of our friends, spout hate and spew anger at members of any particular community, remember this is exactly the reaction the cowards who master minded this operation want. I see educated fools on whatsapp groups letting off steam against people who have had nothing to do with the carnage except sharing their religious faith.

Many years ago, when Bush, president during 9/11 used the ghastly episode of the twin towers falling to attack Iraq, citing weapons of mass destruction, which he never found, he brought in a chaotic world order that has only got worse. Like a schoolboy out for revenge, he rushed like a mad bull in a china shop, and broke to smithereens the fragile threads that held different cultures of the world together.

The only ones happy today are terrorists. The only ones who will be happy hearing voices of hate are terrorists. What we need to see is that these brave men who died due to a suicide bomber did not die in vain, and the only way we can seek revenge is not go the ‘Bush’ way!

In the city where I live, most of the poor when they have a problem don’t go to the law, they go to a local political party which has goonda clout.

The leader, and they have leaders in every locality, hear them out and then deal with the problem, using muscle. Why do they go to these local terrorists?

Because they feel they don’t get justice any other way. Courts take decades to solve a case, and most often the man with money bribes and wins. The easier path is local terror.

And that is exactly what terrorists want. They want recruits from the locals who will farther their cause. And the only way they will get recruits is when there is injustice to any community.

In a democracy, everybody is equal! Everybody, whether a minority or from the majority community should be able to eat what he wants, worship the way he or she wants, and is not bullied by the mob of numbers. When any such injustice takes place, cowardly acts of terror happen.

The only way to fight terror, is to reduce the numbers who join the terrorist gang, and the only way to stop people from joining is to be inclusive, by bringing them into the fold of a just India. This is how terrorism was stopped in Punjab.

You want vengeance? Then you have a job to do: Stop your friends from hate filled messages, start fighting for speedier courts, and be vigilant in not allowing neutral government institutions from getting radicalized by any one mode of thinking. Then and only then, can we say, that those men martyred, did not die in vain..!

