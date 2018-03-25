These kids!

I still remember those days when we were kids and used to play different games outside daylong. We only took break for Tuition and Madarsa, then we carried it on from where it left off. Although we hardly rest, we never feel tired because of all those physical activities that kept us fit and energetic.

However, it is gloomy to say that today’s kids minimized these physical activities. They rather prefer playing games on mobiles, computers or any other gaming console that not just affects their growth but make them mentally weak.

The main reason is the ascendancy of technology and the Internet world that is becoming more powerful every second and you can’t stop it. However, you can limit the use of mobile, Internet and other technology which is controllable. Besides, it wouldn’t be difficult for you kid finding some other activity as they are full of enthusiasm which comes out in any way. At last, more physical activities like playing games outside not just make your kid physically and mentally fit but socially confident.

MAAZ AFTAB

Karachi

