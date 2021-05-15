These 5 heart-breaking videos from Gaza will leave you in tears

Israel’s bombardment on Gaza entered the sixth consecutive day with today air-strikes razing to ground the second tallest building that houses international media offices and pounding Palestinian refugee camp.

The attack on media offices of Al Jazeera and Associated Press was apparently a move to silent media on ongoing Israeli aggression against the people of Palestine.

With the latest death of a mother and her three children, the total death toll in Gaza has surged to 140 while a number of houses have been destroyed in attacks.

Following are the videos circulating on social media shows at the same time both plight and determination of the oppressed Palestinians.

The first video shows a child crying for his house destroyed by the Israeli occupation in airstrikes. He can be seen carrying a basket filled with some toys and artificial flowers as the last memory of his razed house.

The second video shows two kids who are standing on debris of their demolished houses holding a glass vase with fish inside it. Unaware of what they have lost in Israeli attacks, they are happy to save their fish.

In this video, you can hear a man reciting Azaan while standing on the rubble of a mosque destroyed by Israeli fighter jets.

With tear-filled eyes, a ten-year-old girl explaining her helplessness as the Israeli military continues to pound Gaza, leaving people dead and badly injured. Amid airstrikes in the background, the poor girl shared her wish to become a doctor just to help her people.

The heart-wrenching video shows a man and his son crying after their home was bombed in Gaza, leaving four children dead, as per social media reports.

