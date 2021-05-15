These 5 heart-breaking videos from Gaza will leave you in tears

Israel’s bombardment on Gaza entered the sixth consecutive day with today air-strikes razing to ground the second tallest building that houses international media offices and pounding Palestinian refugee camp.

The attack on media offices of Al Jazeera and Associated Press was apparently a move to silent media on ongoing Israeli aggression against the people of Palestine.

With the latest death of a mother and her three children, the total death toll in Gaza has surged to 140 while a number of houses have been destroyed in attacks.

Following are the videos circulating on social media shows at the same time both plight and determination of the oppressed Palestinians.

The first video shows a child crying for his house destroyed by the Israeli occupation in airstrikes. He can be seen carrying a basket filled with some toys and artificial flowers as the last memory of his razed house.

this is the truth ! Look at this child from Gaza, crying for his house, which was destroyed by the Israeli occupation, and in his hand is what is left of this house, this is the last memory of his house, of his room, of his toys🥺🇵🇸#Gaza_Under_Attack #IsraelTerrorist

The second video shows two kids who are standing on debris of their demolished houses holding a glass vase with fish inside it. Unaware of what they have lost in Israeli attacks, they are happy to save their fish.

With all this devastation they are Happy to save their little fish from their destroyed home، the kids live in war without mercy#Gaza_Under_Attack#GazaUnderAttak

pic.twitter.com/GdrBFuUPLv — 🇵🇸 ☾تايجا ᴮᴱ⁷ (@Sajaahmadv) May 15, 2021

In this video, you can hear a man reciting Azaan while standing on the rubble of a mosque destroyed by Israeli fighter jets.

They can destroy a mosque but they can never destroy our faith.

Adhan being recited on the rubble of a mosque that was destroyed by israeli warplanes.

اللہ اکبر!#Gaza_Under_Attack #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/HF3ifL4edt — 🍁🇵🇸🇵🇰 (@Azzaadii_) May 15, 2021

With tear-filled eyes, a ten-year-old girl explaining her helplessness as the Israeli military continues to pound Gaza, leaving people dead and badly injured. Amid airstrikes in the background, the poor girl shared her wish to become a doctor just to help her people.

"Im only 10 years old. I dont know what to do. I just want to be a doctor to help my people."#FreePalestin #Gaza_Under_Attack

The heart-wrenching video shows a man and his son crying after their home was bombed in Gaza, leaving four children dead, as per social media reports.

Father and son cry after their home is bombed in gaza and 4 children are killed its heartbreaking to even watch these scenes #Gaza_Under_Attack #FreePalestin

