Thermal scanner goes operational at Islamabad airport

Zubair Qureshi

The government is taking steps gradually but steadily to make improvements at the newly-constructed Islamabad Airport to bring it at par with international airports. The latest addition is installation of thermal scanner, a device that forms a heat zone image using infrared radiation.

The scanner is fully operational at the airport and Federal Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani on Wednesday himself inspected the facility. He visited Islamabad International Airport to see arrangements in place by Airport Health authorities to prevent cross border transmission of disease. He said the current government was making sure to strengthen health departments and Directorate of Central Health Establishment at all points of entry specially airports. In this regard specific directions have been issued to the departments concerned and funds too have been allocated by Ministry of National Health Services for improvement in infrastructures and uniforms at health departments at all international borders.

The Minister informed that thermal scanners have been operationalized at Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore and Karachi airports while same are being installed at all point of entries of country.

The Directorate of Central Health Establishment will be equipped with it networking soon. A website has been designed to help passengers awareness of health related problems at international travel is being launched soon, the Minister added. He said Quarantine and isolation facilities at all airport will be provided. Recently an MoU with China has been signed to control cross border disease spread during visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Polio vaccination is proved and visibility of the facility enhanced through public messaging at airports, he further said. The Minister directed the health authorities to expedite steps for the improvement of health security at all international borders and issue instructions for better health facilities at ports and land crossing.

