Theresa May rejects criticism of Brexit plan

London

UK Prime Minister Theresa May insisted Friday she was “doing what the British people want” and going nowhere despite growing pressure from her party over her leadership and Brexit strategy.

In a BBC interview at the end of a three-day trip to China, May declined to detail exactly what she wants from negotiations on future ties with the European Union, which begin in April.

Asked whether she would favor a deal that limited disruption to trade, or one that emphasized Britain’s power to forge its own path, she said: “These are not the options we have before us.”

“The option that we have before us is to go in there with the EU and negotiate a good trade deal.”

May has faced growing public calls from across her Conservative party this week to set out her vision for Brexit more clearly, amid media reports of increasing discontent with her leadership.

Tensions were fuelled by a leaked internal government assessment suggesting that the options on the table so far for a trade deal with the EU would all leave Britain worse off.

The prime minister also sparked concern in Brussels by questioning the rights of EU citizens who arrive in Britain during a post-Brexit transition period.

“What the British people voted for is for us to take back control of our money, our borders and our laws and that’s exactly what we are going to do,” May said in Shanghai. “We also want to ensure that we can trade across borders.—Agencies