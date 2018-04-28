There are all features in Pakistan to become center of tourism: Abdul Ghafoor

TEHRAN : Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor,on Saturday met the Governor Khorasan Dr. Ali Raza Rasheedian on the fifth day of the Iran visit.

The meeting was discussed under the affairs of bilateral interest. MD PTDC said that cooperation with Pakistan and Iran will not only bring peace in the region, but the message for the whole world is that both the countries defeated the narrow elements of negative perceptions.

Tourist flow increase will boost the tourism industry of the region and the economy will accelerate by earning foreign exchange. He said that we are making efforts to restore the train service between Pakistan and Iran and Karachi to Chah-Bihar ferry service should also be started so that along with ground and air links, sea links will also open.

The construction of CPEC has created a lot of investment opportunities in tourism and other fields for which Iranian investors are invited to consider exploring the possibility of investing in tourism sector of Pakistan. In this case, the PTDC and the Government of Pakistan will provide all possible assistance.

Khorasan Governor Ali Raza Rasheediyan said that relations between Pakistan and Iran have been increasing in trade and tourism. Iranian educational institutions and universities provide scholarships to students in these fields, and sponsored Scholarships will also be provided for Pakistani students soon. Khorasan and other provinces in Iran are not only popular for pilgrims but also tourists, and tourism facilities are available throughout Iran everywhere.

Earlier, Managing Director, Pakistan Tourism Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor and Khorasan Deputy Governor Hameed Mousavi addressed a joint press conference at Mashhad. At the press conference, MD said that there are incredible opportunities for tourism in Pakistan that can be an added interest for Iranian tourists. Adventure and natural resources are the main charactersitics of Pakistan’s tourism, which are considered as heaven for nature lovers. There are tourist facilities of PTDC across the country, providing high-quality facilities for tourists, transportation, and so on. This organization also provides investment opportunities in the country under Public Private Partnership for Tourism Projects.

Hamid Mosavi said that an agreement on tourism cooperation between PTDC and Khorasan province will be likely to signed in near future to cooperate the field of tourism between the region.

Orignally published by NNI