Actor and model Iman Ali is known for her killer looks and impeccable fashion sense and the diva is a force to reckon with.

Pakistanis see Imran Ali’s rousing beauty look over all her years in showbiz, and she still carried her glam, on and off the screen. The daughter of a revered Pakistani actor has come a long way since her debut, as she stunned people with her adore in Bol, Khuda Kay Lyay, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi.

From acting to modeling, she aced in both the fashion and film industries and is counted among the most loved stars.

Here is a glimpse of Iman’s before and after pictures.