‘Their defeat’ brought them together: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday slammed the PML-N and PPP, saying the Opposition’s defeat in the Senate had brought them together.

“The humiliating defeat that they suffered in the Senate has resulted in today’s meeting and they will face similar defeats in the future,” Chaudhry said in a press conference from Beijing shortly after PML-N and PPP decided to use “all options” at their disposal to oust the government.

The information minister said with time, the “desperation of Pakistan Dheelidhali Movement” is increasing, and they have started to lose patience.

“They believe they might face defeat in the next elections.

Therefore, they have decided to join hands and contest elections,” Chaudhry said, assuring the Opposition that the government would defeat them even if they unite.

The information minister said whenever any government seeks to bring the “money they have stashed abroad or try to put a stop to the crimes they commit”, the Opposition starts coming together.