Theft of goat: Man dies of police torture

Shorkot

Heirs and citizens held protest demonstration against death of a man who allegedly died of police torture here on Thursday.

The man identified as Mustafa was detained by Shorkot police a couple of days earlier alleging involved in theft of goat. Family blamed that the police during investigation brutally tortured Mustafa which resulted in his death.

The heirs and citizens carrying dead body blocked the road by burning tyres resultantly traffic to and from Jhang, Sargodha and Multan remained suspended.

The protestors demanded the IGP and other high authorities to direct investigation against the cops involved in torture and direct to take punitive action against them.—INP

