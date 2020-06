Television and stage actress NaheedNaz has passed away here on Friday. She was suffering from heart ailment.The late actress was admitted to NICVD.NaheedNaz had begun her acting career from Pakistan Television. She acted in many PTV plays and was fond of acting on stage. The local artists’ fraternity is grieved over the death of NaheedNaz, saying it she would be remembered for her passion for acting and fine roles she performed.