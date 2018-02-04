Theatre artist Sumbal killed in Mardan

Our Correspondent

Mardan

Police on Saturday registered a case against the murder of dancer Sumbal in Mardan after she allegedly refused to perform at a local event.

According to initial inquiry reports, the incident took place at the residence of the popular Pashto stage dancer in Sheikh Maltoon Town. She had resisted abduction and was shot dead before her murderers fled the scene.

Three persons have been named in the FIR for the murder of Sumbal. The suspected murderers include former inspector Naeem Khattak, taxi driver Naseeb and Jahangir Khan. Police sources confirmed that the armed killers attacked the stage performer for refusing to participate in a musical gathering.

No suspect has yet been held by the police. It was told that the law enforcement agencies are raiding whereabouts to arrest the suspects.

Meanwhile, body of Sumbal was sent to the Mardan Medical Complex for postmortem. It is worth mentioning that the nominated suspect Jahangir Khan was sentenced to death on the charges of his wife’s murder. Jahangir had pledged apology after which he was released from custody.

It is the third murder in Mardan, including rape case of a minor girl. The culprits of all three crimes are on the run and yet to be arrested by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police. Supreme Court took suo motu notices of Asma murder case and sought inquiry report from the authorities.

