The Year of Rabbit Spring Festival Gala 2023 official mascot & logo released

The Year of the Rabbit is just around the corner, with Chinese New Year arriving on January 22 in 2023. After gathering countless audiences’ favorite options and through systematic and informative big data research, the 2023 Spring Festival Gala official logo and mascot image, “Tu Yuanyuan,” was created.

It is the first intellectual property mascot generated through big data analysis in the 40-year history of the Spring Festival Gala.

The design of the mascot “Tu Yuanyuan” was completed in four months by Chen Xiangbo, the director and chief curator of Guan Shanyue Art Museum in Shenzhen, and the visual design team of the Spring Festival Gala. The overall image is based on the characteristics of the Chinese white rabbit and incorporates the aesthetic style of gongbi, a careful realist technique in Chinese painting, and then completed using 3D modeling technology.

At precisely 8 p.m. on Lunar New Year’s Eve in practically every Chinese household, with food and family in front of a intermingling songs, dance, comic sketches, opera, and folk arts-based extravaganza on TV is customary ritual in ushering in the new year in today’s China.