The World’s First Space Hotel Set to Open in 2027

The Voyager Station, which would serve 280 guests, aims to be the first commercial space hotel upon completion.

Then named the Von Braun Station, this futuristic idea — including 24 modules attached by elevator shafts that make up a rotating wheel circling the Earth — was scheduled to be fully functional and operational by 2027.



Single pods will then be propelled to attach to the outer edges of this spinning wheel

The pods will accommodate hotel rooms, cinemas, bars, a health spa and eateries, and possibly could be sold to NASA

So far there has been no information of what it will cost to build or stay in have been revealed by the firm.



The World’s First Space Hotel is set to open in 2027:

Technology and Space — Production is expected to begin on the world’s first ‘space hotel’ in low Earth orbit in 2025 – and it will come equipped with restaurants, a spa, cinema, and quarters for 400 people.

Produced by the Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC), the Voyager Station could possibly commence as early as 2027, with the foundation developed in orbit around the Earth.

The space station will be a large circle and pivot to create artificial gravity that will be set at a comparable level to the gravity observed on the surface of the Moon.

Voyager Station’s hotel will incorporate many of the traits you might expect from a cruise ship, including themed restaurants, a health spa and a cinema.

It will feature a series of pods attached to the outside of the rotating ring and some of these pods could be sold to the likes of NASA and ESA for space research.

No information on the cost to build the space station, or the price of staying a night in the hotel have been reported, although OAC says production costs are getting cheaper thanks to reusable launch vehicles like the SpaceX Falcon 9 and the future Starship.

The physics required in relaxing within a space hotel is comparable to spinning water in a bucket. Much in the same way one can spin a bucket in a loop, keeping the water inside of it, the space hotel would imitate gravity in a related manner. This makes cosy rooms and elegant bar adventures possible.

But, for many visitors who venture so far, feeling the weightlessness of space is a big part of the appeal. As such, the team plans to plate traditional ‘space food’ such as freeze-dried ice cream in the hotel’s restaurant. There are plans for recreational activities such as basketball games where participants can soar higher due to the weightlessness of the environment. Perhaps only in outer space will LeBron James have competition.

First Space Hotel 2027 Price?

For now, the space hotel isn’t commenting on its room rate, but comparing it to other proposed public space missions, it will like to come at a steep cost. For example, Virgin Galactic plans to launch ordinary passengers into space at $250,000 per person, per trip. The team at Voyager Station, however, has already assured the public that they plan to eventually make a stay at the hotel something similar to buying a cruise ticket.

