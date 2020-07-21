The world’s first offline translator introduced

Handwriting devices and headphones that translate from one language to another in real-time are now widely used around the world, but most translators require an Internet connection, but the world’s first offline translator is now headphones that are now off. Can translate well in many languages while on-line. The Airbuds translator is called Time Kettle Two, which has been under research since 2017. It can now translate from English to Chinese, Japanese, French and Korean without an internet connection, as well as being able to translate into six languages.