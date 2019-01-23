YOU need to go out once in a way!” the wife’s been telling me, “Otherwise a stage will come when the world outside won’t know you at all!” “Everybody knows me!” I said easily, “See the number of readers who wrote back yesterday!”But I decided to cash a cheque today and go myself! The cashier at the bank looked at me strangely, “Is this your cheque?” “It’s my money,” I said as I signed again and had him looking at my signature suspiciously; I didn’t blame him, for all you know he must have been thinking I was trying to pilfer money from my driver’s account.

“Account number one hundred and two!” said a sweet computer generated voice. “Sweet lady make my number come faster!” I said loudly. I looked at the clock, the clock stared stonily back at me. I smiled at the cashier, he looked away then peeked at me from the corner of his eye and with the other eye kept a steady glance on the bank guard. The mechanical voice called out the next number and I looked for a place to sit, there was none. The numbers went by slowly as the clock’s hands moved quickly by. “He’s very slow!” I told an old lady standing next to me. She looked at me than moved closer to the guard who walked by me. I grinned at him, he looked away and called another guard, they both walked by and laughed. I laughed with them, but they stopped immediately.

I stared at the clock, “You’re fast!” I said, “You’ll get a bonus for keeping speed!” The guard looked at the second guard, who stared at me as the old lady moved farther away. I guessed they wouldn’t approach me till I did something really suspicious; talking to the clock didn’t count as such I knew. “Sweet lady have you forgotten my number?” I asked computer voice and then rushed to the counter as it was called out. Both guards rushed with me, but moved away sheepishly when I produced precious token.

I walked back to my car, and we moved into the mother of all traffic jams. I stared at angry drivers, fuming bikers and even a pedestrian who yelled at me. “What did he yell at me for?” I asked loudly. “For sitting in a car while he’s got to walk!” said my driver knowingly.

I walked up to my apartment slowly, then rushed to my waiting computer. “How did you like the outside world?” asked the wife. “Did you make any friends?” asked a neighbour. “I tried,” I said, “but I was rebuffed by the clock and a woman with a sweet voice!” “Bob!” said the wife, “the bank manager’s on the phone, “he says some weird guy came and withdrew money from your account..!”

