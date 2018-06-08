The virtues of fasting

The Spirit Of Islam

Khalid Baig

THE Holy Prophet (PBUH) said: “The sleep of a fasting person is regarded as an act of ibaadat, his remaining silent is regarded as a tasbeeh, the reward for his good deeds is multiplied, his duas are accepted, and his sins are forgiven.” It is mentioned in a Hadees that fasting is a shield and a strong fortress in order to save oneself from hell. In other words, just as a person seeks refuge in a strong fortress or by means of a shield from an enemy, in the same way, one gets salvation from hell by fasting. By fasting, a person’s power of committing sins gets weak, and his power to do good gets stronger. When a person fasts in the proper manner and implements all the etiquette of fasting, he will free himself of sins and gain salvation from hell.

The person who awakens in the morning in a state of fasting should not commit any act of ignorance. If a person approaches him in an ignorant way, he should not reply him in the same ignorant manner nor should he address him disrespectfully. Instead, he should inform him that he is fasting. By him in whose control is the life of Muhammad (PBUH), the smell that emanates from the mouth of a fasting person is more beloved in the sight of Allah than the fragrance of musk. In other words, on the day of judgement, the smell that emanates from the mouth of a fasting person will be replaced with a fragrance even better than musk. This fragrance will emanate from the mouth of the fasting person and it will be most beloved in the sight of Allah.

It is mentioned in a Hadees that at the time of opening the fast, the person is permitted to make a dua whose acceptance is promised. On the day of judgement, three persons will not have to give an account of the food that they ate, immaterial of what they ate as long as it is halal. They are: the fasting person, the person who makes sehri, and the person who is stationed on the borders of an Islamic state safeguarding it from being invaded by the enemy. This is a great concession for these three persons that they have been absolved from giving an account of their eating. It should be borne in mind that despite this concession, one should not spend a lot of money and time in preparing very exquisite meals. Spending a lot of time in preparing delicacies turns one away from the remembrance of Allah and gives impetus to one’s power of committing sins. This should always be borne in mind. One should value the bounties that Allah has blessed one with. The best way of showing gratitude to Allah is that one should obey all His commands and orders.

A person who feeds a fasting person at the time of opening fast will receive the same reward as that of the fasting person without there being any decrease in the reward of the fasting person. In other words, through the mercy and generosity of Allah, both of them will receive the same reward. This will apply even if the person feeds with a very simple or insignificant meal or if merely gives some water to drink. Allah multiplies the rewards of His pious servants by ten times up to 700 times except for the reward of fasting. In other words, there is no limit for the reward of fasting. As regards fasting, Allah says: “It is for Me alone and I will give the reward for it.” From this we can gauge how great the reward of fasting is that there is no limit to the rewards. In addition to this, Allah will give the reward for fasting Himself and will not delegate this task to the angels. Glory be to Allah for attaching such importance to this little effort on our part.

However, it should be borne in mind that all these virtues and benefits of fasting will only come into effect when we fulfil this duty as it ought to be fulfilled, and only when we abstain from speaking lies, backbiting, and all other sins. In the month of Ramazan, some people leave out their prayers completely while others miss out the Morning Prayer. In doing so, they are depriving themselves of the numerous blessings and rewards of fasting. There are two times of extreme happiness for the fasting person. The first time of happiness is when he/she opens fast and the second time is on the day of judgement. That is, when he/she meets Allah. On the first night of Ramazan the doors of heaven are opened. These doors remain open right till the end of Ramazan. There is no Muslim who offers Salat in any of the nights of this month except that he/she receives 2500 rewards for every rakaat that he offers. When the person keeps the first fast of Ramazan, all the minor sins that he had committed during the past year since the first fast of the last Ramazan will be forgiven. How great is the virtue of fasting! O Muslims! Never allow yourself to miss any fast. In fact, if you have the strength, then keep nafl fasts as well. Show total love for Allah who is so merciful that He is rewarding us so abundantly in exchange for a little effort on our part. A person who did not slander anyone in this month and did not consume any intoxicants shall have all his sins wiped out. As for the one who slanders someone or consumes any intoxicant, all his good deeds for the past year will be wiped out. In other words, he will be committing a major sin. It should be borne in mind that just as rewards are multiplied in a holy month, punishment is also increased if a sin is committed in a holy month. Respect the month of Ramazan because it is the month of Allah. In this month, Allah has ordered His servants to emulate His practice by abstaining from food and drink. Allah has given you eleven months in which you can eat, drink, and indulge in other halal pleasures. He has set aside just one month for Himself in which He has ordered you to abstain from food, drink, and other halal pleasures. Therefore, give respect to the month of Ramazan for most certainly it belongs to Allah. — Courtesy: Albalagh.com