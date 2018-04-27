The US narratives and Pakistan

Dr Muhammad Khan

ALICE Wells, the US Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs has twice visited Pakistan in a month. She has met Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Gen Naseer Janjua, National Security Adviser and even with Army Chief, Gen Qamar Jawed Bajwa. It is pertinent to note that the visiting US Deputy Assistant Secretary emphasized Pakistan during these visits to do more against terrorism. On April 23, 2018 during her talks with Pakistani Foreign Secretary Ms Tehmina, she specially emphasised Pakistan to “act against the Haqqani Network along the Pak-Afghan border.” This is absolutely nonsense that all US officials and even US President and Vice President have nothing else to say, but to accuse Pakistan and demand to do more. They lack the courage to recognise the unprecedented sacrifices, Pakistan rendered against global war on terror.

Earlier during US Congressional hearing, a number of Pakistan based narratives were debated. Most of the Congressional hearings had their focus to coerce Pakistan for not doing enough to fight terror as desired by US. It is not that Pakistan has not done enough, but indeed, all these debates and narratives, coming out from these debates were aimed at to pressurise Pakistan on multiple grounds so that it submit to US demands, which it has refused to do. Mainly two prong strategy was adopted in this regard. First, pressurising Pakistan through economic penalties and second, isolating it at diplomatic level.

At economic level, U.S is making use of inter-government organizations like Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to pressurise Pakistan by placing it on various lists. FATF gets data from third party and being manipulated by powerful countries like US, despite having a strong global network of FATF-Style Regional Bodies (FSRBs), apart from its own 37 members. In a way, it is an exploitative forum for the countries not toeing the US line. In the case of Pakistan, the FATF decision to place it on its watch list (grey list) in June 2018 is prejudiced and highly influenced and manipulated by US and India. Pakistan has taken a very stern action against militant organizations and has sacrificed over 74,000 people since 200. Besides the financial losses are more than $129 billion. Therefore, blaming and listing it among the countries, financing terror or where terrorist organizations are collecting funds is a clear discrimination. Yes, Pakistan could not arrest and punished people like Hafiz Saeed on the Indian and US demands, since there was no evidence against him. He was kept under arrest many a time, but courts set aside such decisions.

As an ungracious country, United States has always disregarded Pakistan despite remaining very close as an ally and partner for decades. Indeed a critical inquiry of Pak US relationship would reveal that US has used Pakistan for its vested interests throughout during the cold war and thereafter during war on terror. Even today, US desire that, Pakistan should behave in the same manner and submit to US desires and humiliated too. Pakistan however has refused to submit to US demands, especially after announcement of new S Asian policy (US Afghan policy) in Aug 2017. Though Government and people of Pakistan have unanimously rejected US South Asian policy, but US and India are trying to exploit Pakistan on unfounded allegations.

In Pakistan, the National Security Council (NSC), the Cabinet and later the National Assembly condemned the policy parameters announced by President Trump. In this policy, a clear discrimination was shown towards Pakistan, which has contributed more than any country or else entire international community against the menace of terrorism. This policy did not get credence even in US and scholars like, David Rothopf, criticized in the wordings, “A strategy without a strategy, a change without change, a commitment without a commitment, principled realism without principles or realism.” He even declared the new US policy as a clear shift towards India, negating Pakistani sacrifices. According to most of US and western strategists, this US policy shift has created a new disturbance and chaos in Afghanistan and the in South Asian region. In fact, the Trump policies for the region have Indian ingredients mashed with visible indicators. There policies have, “created uncertainties and further added to the regional fragility and imbalance.” Pakistan is cognizant of the new developments, taking place on its neighbourhood and at global level. India and U.S are opposing the CPEC, a project of economic prosperity for Pakistan and entire region. This mean, any progress and prosperity of Pakistan bothers Washington besides New Delhi. How can US be friend of Pakistan with such discrimination and anti-Pakistan sentiments? For Pakistan, CPEC is a matter of life and death. It has to be completed at all costs. Pakistani nation and Government is aware of the fact that, many non-state actors like Manzoor Pashteen, TTP, ISIS and even some sun-nationalists and political parties are being funded by RAW, CIA and MI to create disturbances in Pakistan on various grounds to destabilize Pakistan and create a civil war like situation. These strategies would not work anymore now, since there is awareness at all level of the state.

Indeed, US Congressional hearings have become a tool for pressurizing other countries, working against the desires of US and Pakistan is a country which has been its constant target. US Congress always promote sub-nationalist elements like Baloch separatists and MQM in the past. During these debates at US Congressional meetings, incorrect narratives are crafted and presented without any credible evidences. Though morally it is incumbent upon US Government to stop developing such narratives against Pakistan, but, the Government of Pakistan must take measures to reduce the gaps between masses and the state institutions. Pakistani media too have a responsibility to counter these narratives through devising the alternative narratives. Indeed, convergence of Indo-US interests and making Afghanistan as a hub for furthering their objectives may create a new conflict in the region, which would harm both Pakistan and Afghanistan more than any other country. The sooner there is a realisation in Kabul and Islamabad; the better it would be for both, particularly for the over 60% youth population of both.

— The writer, Professor of Politics and International Relations, is based in Islamabad.