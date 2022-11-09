The Unique China-Pakistan Relationship

Ambassador Nong Rong

A few days ago, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was successfully concluded, and so was Prime Minister Shehbaz’s maiden official visit to China.

For China and China-Pakistan relations, these two major events came one after another, the significance is self-evident and far-reaching.

20th CPC National Congress took place at a critical time as the country embarks on a new journey to build China into a modern socialist country in all respects and advance toward the Second Centenary Goal.

It has charted the course and established the guide to action for the cause of the Party and the country. General Secretary Xi Jinping was re-elected by a unanimous vote at the first plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

That will provide the most fundamental political guarantee for China to embark on a new journey to build China into a modern socialist country in all respects.

Facing a highly uncertain world, which our times and history are changing in ways like never before, China is responding to the uncertainties with its own certainty, hedging the instability of the international situation with the stability of its domestic and foreign policies, and providing a strong and lasting impetus for the recovery of the world economies with high-quality development and high-level opening up, making unremitting efforts for the peaceful development of the region and the world with a responsible attitude.

As President Xi told PM Shehbaz, China will continue its fundamental policy of opening-up and provide new opportunities to Pakistan and the rest of the world through continuous development.

PM Shehbaz being the first head of government visiting China after the 20th CPC National Congress, successfully concluded his first visit to China after taking office.

China received the Prime Minister with premium courtesy. President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and Chairman Li Zhanshu of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress held talks respectively with him.

Both sides issued joint statement and signed or concluded a number of agreements/MoUs, in areas of e-commerce, digital economy, export of agricultural product, financial cooperation, protection of cultural property, infrastructure, flood relief, post-disaster reconstruction, Global Development Initiative, animal disease control, livelihood, cultural cooperation, space, geosciences as well as law enforcement and security.

President Xi met with PM Shehbaz twice in less than two months, and personally invited him to visit China immediately after the 20th National Congress, which fully demonstrates the uniqueness of China-Pakistan relations and Pakistan’s important position in China’s overall diplomacy.

This uniqueness lies in the high level of strategic coordination and political mutual trust. “Ironclad friendship” is a special term to describe the relationship between the two countries. Pakistan sees its relations with China as a cornerstone of its foreign policy.

China, as President Xi told PM Shehbaz, views its relations with Pakistan from a strategic and long-term perspective, and puts it as priority in China’s neighborhood diplomacy.

The uniqueness of China-Pakistan relations lies in mutual support on issues concerning each other’s core interests.

This year, Pakistan gave firm support to China in response to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan region and attempts to stir up Xinjiang-related issues at the Human Rights Council.

Likewise, China supports Pakistan in safeguarding sovereignty, territorial integrity, security, and promoting its socio-economic development and prosperity.

Our close coordination has gone beyond the bilateral level to the multilateral and international arena, jointly promoting the implementation of the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, and work together to make the global governance more just and equitable.

The uniqueness of China-Pakistan relations lies in the strong support of practical cooperation underpinned by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The CPEC has played a leading role in Belt and Road Initiative. 47 projects have been started or completed, with a total investment of more than $25 billion and 150,000 jobs created. The 11th JCC was held on October 27, laying a strong foundation for the visit.

During which the leaders of the two countries reached important consensus on the ML-1 project for its early implementation.

China also agreed to actively advance the Karachi Circular Railway and encourage Chinese enterprises to participate in solar and other renewable energy projects.

In the next phase of CPEC, we will step up cooperation in industry, agriculture, science and technology to better serve Pakistan’s industrialization and enhance its export competitiveness.

New concepts like health corridor, industrial corridor, digital corridor and green corridor will become important part of the high-quality development of CPEC. Moreover, Pakistan’s exports to China is expected to exceed $4 billion this year.

Among them, agriculture serves as an emerging growth area. Pakistan’s agricultural trade surplus with China reached US $640 million last year, an increase of 13 times year-on-year, and keeps good momentum of growth this year.

During this visit, facilitation arrangements for cherry exports to China were made. China welcomes Pakistan to explore China’s mega-market and welcomes more high-quality Pakistani food and agricultural products for entry.

Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen security guarantees for Chinese investors, and efforts to solve the issues facing the CPEC IPPs contribute to encourage Chinese investors to start businesses in Pakistan and unleash the broader potential for business cooperation.

The uniqueness of China-Pakistan relations lies in the sincerity and concrete actions to help each other through weal and woe.

Chinese people will not forget that after the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake in China, Pakistan donated all tents in reserve.

Facing unprecedented floods in Pakistan this year, China in no time provided Pakistan full range of assistance, with the total amount of funds and materials reached 660 million yuan.

During PM’s visit, China announced an extra 500 million yuan emergency aid for post-disaster reconstruction, making the total aid to 1.16 billion yuan (36 billion rupees), ranking first among other countries.

China also sent expert teams on post-disaster assessment and health care to Pakistan to assist in disaster relief and reconstruction.