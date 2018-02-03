The ugly truth of public toilets in Pakistan is not hidden to anyone. We live it, suffer it, every time at government hospitals, gas stations, metro bus stops, passport offices etc. I am sure all of us have had many unpleasant encounters at the public toilet that just rushed through our minds. And the thought of that bad odour, dirty floor and toilet seat just made you feel like to puke. I agree, completely relatable. But does this pain end here? Use the unhygienic toilet, grind about its pathetic state and leave? No, it doesn’t. We take a lot more pain in terms of germs that sooner or later affect our health adversely.

Since we’ve been facing this issue for so long and are aware of its bad consequences yet the greatest possible solution we’ve found to this problem is to either not use the public toilet at all and wait till getting home or just compromise how things have been from years and years and not even think of it as a major problem of the nation. This needs to change. We need to change. Following set of activities can be followed to ensure safe, hygienic and working public toilets. Training of Public Toilet Owners and Operators: The first step towards improving the quality of public toilets is the training of public toilet owners and operators. Management training should focus particularly in the areas of toilet maintenance (e.g. waste disposal) and hygiene (e.g. hand washing promotion). Operators should receive training on business management and record keeping, ensuring if they are better positioned to protect the financial viability of the facilities. Owners of the public toilets should be included in the training to promote awareness of the issues and encourage timely response to operator maintenance requests.

MAHAM MONICA

Lahore

Related