The twitter fiasco

Sadia Khan

THE US-Pak relations have been through many ups and downs. Obama’s tenure proved to be fruitful for Pakistan as relations between the two improved. With Donald Trump as the United States 45th president and Imran Khan as the newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, the relations have once more become steep. The latest Pak-US twitter war has created quite a stir. This has also reduced the chances of alignment between the two countries to minuscule. President Donald Trump’s remarks regarding Pakistan have once again revived tension between the two states. This fiasco came in when it seemed that the two countries may patch up their estranged, dented ties for finding peaceful negotiations to the tense Afghan crisis. A series of recent senior level interactions seemed to rise hopes for stable relations however the twitter war on rise between the United States President and the Pakistan’s Prime minister puts all efforts in jeopardy. President Donald Trump’s indifference towards the Muslim states is not a secret and therefore his attitude should not come as a surprise. Pakistan has been criticized by Donald Trump on various occasions. The Fox News interview of 19th November strained the fluctuating relations between the two countries making them even more concentrated. In this interview Pakistan was accused by Trump for doing “damn thing” for the United States regardless of receiving billions of dollars worth aid. Further, Pakistan was taunted for harbouring the wanted terrorist Usama bin Laden on her soil. Trump alleged that Pakistani officials knew about the presence of Usama in high security zone. True or false, America is to be blamed for Usama’s escape in the first place. Trump seems to disregard the fact that Usama bin Laden escaped from Afghanistan from right under the nose of the American forces. This puts a question mark on the capability of the US forces on the subject of tackling terrorists.

Either the forces of his country were incapable of capturing the most wanted terrorist; in which case he must accept the failure or Usama bin Laden’s escape was facilitated by the authorities and was part of a much larger plan. Regardless, it is extremely unfair of the Trump’s Administration to blame Pakistan for America’s own failures in Afghanistan. Pakistan has sacrificed more than any of American allies to fight the American war on terror. We have sacrificed many lives and have even faced economic tensions to destroy the Al-Qaeda infrastructure. Pakistan is still suffering as it fights its war to eliminate terrorism. The country deserves acknowledgement for its sacrifices. Sadly President Trump’s tenor is becoming strident of alleging Pakistan of playing double game. The illusion created by the Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi for change in track of Trump’s Administration has been shattered.

The response to Donald Trump on twitter by the Prime Minister Imran Khan has earned him a place of a hero to all those who doubted America and catered anti-American rhetoric. One certainly cannot blame Prime Minister Khan for doing right by his country and defending it with vigor. Trump needs to acknowledge Pakistan’s efforts on war against terror. One cannot agree more with the Prime Minister’s tweet “Instead of making Pakistan a scapegoat for its failures, the US should do a serious assessment of why despite 140,000 NATO troops plus 250,000 Afghan forces and reportedly $1 Trillion spent on war in Afghanistan the Taliban today are stronger than before”. Pakistan cannot and will not become scapegoat for America’s failures in Afghanistan. The response of Prime Minister Khan is without a doubt clear to the superpower which did cut down the military aid to Pakistan. It is best for Pakistan to prepare for hard times. The Pak-US relations are getting severed by the day. They seemed to be worse than that period of 1990s when Pakistan faced multiple challenges with the burden of US sanctions. America’s tactic to build pressure on Islamabad to force its compliance with the US demands is simply outrageous. The recent responses make it evident that Pakistan has more options than to bend to the US will. Islamabad no longer relies on aids as before and therefore is willing to look for its own interests as supreme priority. It is in fact America which requires Pakistan’s alliance for maintenance of its presence and control in South Asia. The country is an asset to the US in finding a peaceful settlement with the Taliban. Trump Administration needs to make amends and the harsh tones are only further rupturing the ties.

There is convergence of interests between the US and Pakistan with regard to Afghanistan which to an extent minimizes the chances of absolute ruptured ties. Right now America is engaged in direct talks with the Afghan Taliban. President Donald Trump has also hinted to visit Afghanistan. Pakistan too has been advocating the negotiations to solve Afghan crisis and has shown its willingness to achieve peaceful settlement for greater good. Last month, Islamabad released a number of Taliban prisoners including the Movement’s cofounder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. This act was widely seen as a US directed move which aimed to encourage the Taliban to participate in the peace talks. Pakistan has great importance in the region and has many times proved to be a valuable ally to the United States. There is still some hope for the two countries to mend their ties for bringing peace in the region. For now the war of words is not helping any one to achieve settlement.

— The writer is media practitioner, based in Islamabad.

