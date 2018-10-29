There are a plenty of reasons to be proud as a Pakistani like our army, our cricket team and our singers. We are a declared nuclear state. The first female Prime Minister from the Muslim world was from Pakistan, yes! Benazir Bhutto. But there are a couple of truths that we should accept as a nation. Couple of alarming truths!

Pakistan unfortunately is among those two nations in the world where polio still exists. Another truth that cannot be denied is honour killing! When it comes to honour killing, Pakistan is ranked 3rd where most number of girls are killed in the name of honour after Afghanistan and Congo. When we talk about education, it’s a disaster! More than 25 million children in Pakistan don’t go to school. And who is not aware of the water crisis and load shedding in our country. Hunger is also another serious problem in Pakistan.

According to a survey in 2016, more than 21% of Pakistan’s population is in a state of hunger from which 8.1% children die before the age of 5 due to malnourishment. Mothers die every day in childbirth and children die every day from drinking dirty water. 50% of people in Pakistan live below the poverty line. I request the government to please take some serious and benevolent steps about such a serious situation. Otherwise we won’t be able to compete with the rest of the world. What will we do with tons of soldiers and tons of weapons if we won’t have proper food, health and education?

FARDEEN JAWED

Via email

