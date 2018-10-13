The third option

FEED BACK

Zaheer Bhatti

ONE must vehemently disagree with those who thought that Imran Khan inviting India over for a dialogue to sort out ageing problems between the two nations, which Modi after initially responding positively for the FMs to meet on the sidelines of the General Assembly retracted on a flimsy pretext which no one bought was not a smart move. On the contrary it only exposed India which has always hedged behind frivolous pretexts also in the past to avoid facing the reality whenever a chance arose or was forced upon it. One must also rubbish the criticism that Imran himself should have addressed the General Assembly, because his experienced Foreign Minister conducted himself admirably by not only making an all-encompassing speech in the national language effectively bringing up the core issue of Kashmir, Indian intransigence and its covert interference in Pakistan blunting the loud but shallow Shusma Swaraj foul-mouthing, but also in his full-scale diplomatic initiative on the sidelines with key world leadership.

That the previous rulers namely the PPP and PML(N) which had delivered comparatively among the two, submerged the country in a colossal internal circular and external debt burden and ruined national institutions with interference, corruption and bad governance besides a subservient Foreign Policy, are precisely the reasons why PTI was brought into power since it had made tall claims to revolutionize the country’s economy and regain respect for it in the comity of nations. But Just when one thought that Imran Khan’s Government in its thoroughly professional showing at the UN General Assembly this year was poised for an aggressive worldwide follow-up with Pakistan’s case after putting India on the back-foot also offering it dialogue to break the ice between the two warring nuclear neighbours, and talking Saudi Arabia into the CPEC in a big way; the Kingdom agreeing to set up an oil refinery in Gwadar, the ruling PTI itself seems to be squandering the advantage it appeared to have registered with some imprudent steps.

Unfortunately within days of its stated ideals it is beginning to eat its words of unburdening the common man by imposing phenomenal price hikes on utilities with the untenable justification that otherwise the debt burden would swell further, and in the same breath extending the begging bowl to IMF to pay back a tranche of the previous borrowings it had been castigating the opposition for; the bowl it had vowed to break, puts everything back at square-one. With more borrowings and strangling of the common man further at the call of the International lenders, the Pakistani rupee allowed to be further mauled, and placing cess over banking transactions of one’s own money is nothing but banditry which will make people abandon banking and lead to black economy.

People have not paid taxes because of unrealistic tax slabs in the past, but instead of taking steps to encourage them to register with incentives, Imran’s economic planners appear to be doing nothing different from their predecessors with another 10% devaluation within 45 days of the new Government and the crashing Stock Market reflecting investor’s lack of confidence. It is ridiculous to expect anyone earning even a hundred thousand Rupees per month; whatever it is worth today, to pay anything in taxes when the Government fails to bring millions in the Country with small and large visible business houses in the net. This is where you need a credible voluntary task force on the ground in order to make a difference.

Someone needs to ask the PM why he has not declared an economic emergency and banned all avoidable imports and ordered a made-in-Pakistan purchase policy instantly preventing foreign exchange getting out of the country, and incentivising value-added exports to earn more. What has alluded all Pakistani Governments are measures to arrest population explosion adding multiple mouths and shrinking all available resources of food, water, energy and clothing besides opportunities for employment, education, healthcare and shelter. Instead of taking steps to address the root cause, Imran Khan’s ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme’ which will take years to materialize if successful may at best cater for a few million, but many more millions would be added off-setting the miniscule gain if unplanned growth was not arrested. Ironically to the contrary, the Government on the pretext of removing encroachments is already depriving the poor of their abodes without probe or notice.

The Government which is still in the Opposition mode not realizing that it was now in power and supposed to be governing the entire country, should not waste its breath in chiding the Opposition over its inadequacies, which will not help them deliver. What will help is if they get on with their stated resolve in earnest. While the opposition will always try to cash on any slip by the treasury benches it is wrong for them to expect any turn around in the economy in a couple of months, but it is equally wrong for the Government to keep hedging behind the excuse of what had been passed on to them. The nation must no longer be fooled around with figures of debt burden which is of no interest to them. First things first, what matters to know tranche-wise breakdown of external and internal borrowings, their justification and the road map followed to retire these debts, details as to which projects they were assigned and why they could not be paid back.

Regardless of the fact that the other two major players on the political landscape of Pakistan having disappointed the nation despite repeated chances to prove their mettle over the last few decades, Imran Khan’s PTI with its banner for social justice has been elected to power by the nation as a third option more as a matter of compulsion under the circumstances than by choice as an untried commodity and, therefore, must not squander their energies and talent in blame game and misplaced priorities, as they cannot afford to fail; not even once.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.

