The Sudan conflict has now lasted one month, with little hope for an end

No resolution to the terrible conflict that began one month ago is in sight as two rival power blocs in Sudan have engaged in ferocious battles for supremacy, leaving families in Khartoum and other war-torn places to live in continual horror and disorder.

The eastern Sudanese province of Darfur has been engulfed in deadly mayhem as gun fights have been going on for a month.

Weeks of shortages of essentials, coupled with power outages and hampered communication, made the situation for the populace much worse.

The capital of 5 million, which was once a place of some stability, is now only a shell of what it once was.

Foreign embassies are closed, hospitals, banks, businesses, and wheat silos have been damaged, and burned aeroplanes are lying on the airport tarmac.

The medical professionals claim that hundreds have been slain and the health system is in “total collapse” as a result of increased violence in El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state.

According to witnesses, battle raged on Monday morning as warplanes drew anti-aircraft fire and huge explosions could be heard throughout Khartoum.

The situation is becoming worse by the day, according to a resident of the capital.

The two sides are “becoming increasingly violent,” which is making the populace more and more frightened.

On April 15, violence broke out between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) under the command of Mohamed Hamdan Daglo and the army loyal to Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The remnants of the administration have relocated to Port Sudan, which is located 850 kilometres (500 miles) away.

Medical professionals estimate that around 1,000 people have perished during the bloody standoff, mostly in and around Khartoum and the devastated West Darfur area.

The Sudanese doctor’s union reported that it was “difficulties in surveying all casualties” and that the violence on Friday in El Geneina had resulted in at least 280 deaths.