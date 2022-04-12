After assuming the office of Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif shifted to the PM’s house in Islamabad. But would his spouse, Tehmina Durrani, accompany him on this journey of a lavish lifestyle, considering her status as a leading human rights activist and a philanthropist, is still to be seen.

Tehmina Durrani, born into one of Pakistan’s most influential families, was raised in the privileged milieu of Lahore high society and educated at the same school as Benazir Bhutto. She is a philanthropist, human rights activist, artist and celebrated author of four books. She married Shehbaz Sharif in 2003.

Despite her privileged upbringing, Tehmina Durrani is not known for her exuberant lifestyle. But her service, alongside Abdul Satar Edhi, was transformational and life-changing for her. The influence of Edhi spurred her into social work and inspired her to establish the ‘Tehmina Durrani Foundation’, with a mission to further Edhi’s way of “humanitarianism” and his vision of Pakistan as a Social Welfare State.

In her quest to keep in touch with the problems of a common man, Ms Durrani moved in with the Edhi family and spent three years serving at Edhi Homes in Mithadar, Sorab Goth, and Kharadar Karachi. She became Edhi’s apprentice and got his permission to author his autobiography, titled ‘A Mirror to the Blind‘.

These years shadowing Edhi were a thesis for the dissertation of the book. These years were perhaps her most transformational as they laid the seeds for her further work and her spiritual quest for truth.

In a recent interview, after Shehbaz Sharif assumed the office of Prime Minister, Ms Durrani said that she was committed to playing her role, along with her husband, for the betterment of the people. She advised people to hold patience and trust in the leadership and competence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. She expressed her husband’s commitment to making Pakistan a great nation.

Ms Durrani also hoped that those who hold public offices, including politicians and government servants, would work for the betterment of the people rather than looking after their desires. She expressed her plans that as the spouse of the Prime Minister, she would stand by her husband through thick and thin and vowed to raise the lower and middle class of the country.