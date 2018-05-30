A lot of hue and cry has been raised following launch of book “The Spy Chronicles” co-authored by former chiefs of ISI, RAW and Indian journalist Aditiya Sinha. While former RAW chief A.S. Dulat was a civilian, the head of ISI, Asad Durrani was Lt General, who held this highly sensitive assignment, was privy to most sensitive information, which he under oath should never reveal. Contacts between serving paid officials of India and Pakistan is part of job description for those holding important assignments. These contacts are vital to prevent undue escalation of tension, which unfortunately exists between India and Pakistan.

This is not first time, nor will it be last time that individuals holding important assignments are being accused of divulging sensitive information which can embarrass this country and help our foreign enemies to further their anti-Pakistan agenda. What I fail to understand is that these paid public office holders get more than adequate pension, lifetime medical benefits etc, all sufficient to lead a comfortable life. As long as such individuals are allowed to do jobs, they will always be tempted to reveal such information. Lifelong restrictions need to be imposed on them to do jobs, except honorary jobs without any remuneration whatsoever. They should never be allowed to give interviews or lectures to foreigners.

MALIK TARIQ

Lahore

Related